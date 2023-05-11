Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.48 in comparison to its previous close of 29.05, however, the company has experienced a 2.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Right Now?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.23x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRVA is $38.82, which is $10.63 above the current price. The public float for PRVA is 103.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on May 11, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA stock saw a decrease of 2.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.10% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.25% for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.06% for PRVA’s stock, with a -6.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $33 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PRVA, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

PRVA Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.97. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $30.07 back on May 09. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,692,014 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $39,091 using the latest closing price.

Bartrum Thomas, the EVP, General Counsel of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 68 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Bartrum Thomas is holding 87,732 shares at $2,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.