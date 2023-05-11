Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock Showcases -20.49% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PBTS stock has gone down by -7.12%, with a monthly decline of -44.50% and a quarterly plunge of -45.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.92% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.49% for PBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -85.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBTS is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 794.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on May 11, 2023 was 16.64M shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has surged by 3.99 when compared to previous closing price of 0.06, but the company has seen a -7.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBTS Trading at -31.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.52%, as shares sank -36.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0737. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -40.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -205.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.