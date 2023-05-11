PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has seen a -12.64% decrease in the past week, with a -5.36% drop in the past month, and a -40.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for PLBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.19% for PLBY stock, with a simple moving average of -52.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is $4.08, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for PLBY is 43.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLBY on May 11, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

PLBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) has decreased by -14.52 when compared to last closing price of 1.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/31/22 that Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Consider ‘Sexy Wordle’

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLBY reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for PLBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to PLBY, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

PLBY Trading at -14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY fell by -12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7235. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw -42.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Barton Lance, who sale 30,326 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Mar 23. After this action, Barton Lance now owns 664,276 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $64,030 using the latest closing price.

Kohn Bernhard L III, the CEO & President of PLBY Group Inc., sale 15,124 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Kohn Bernhard L III is holding 1,411,308 shares at $31,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.80 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLBY Group Inc. stands at -104.04. The total capital return value is set at -9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.21. Equity return is now at value -95.00, with -37.80 for asset returns.

Based on PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), the company’s capital structure generated 179.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 47.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.