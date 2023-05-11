Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAA is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAA is $15.85, which is $2.77 above the current price. The public float for PAA is 451.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on May 11, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

PAA) stock’s latest price update

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 12.70. However, the company has seen a 2.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

PAA’s Market Performance

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has experienced a 2.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.76% drop in the past month, and a 0.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for PAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.84% for PAA’s stock, with a 3.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PAA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PAA Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.88. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Jun 23. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $1,961,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.