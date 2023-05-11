Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has gone down by -17.69% for the week, with a -15.02% drop in the past month and a -5.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.30% for OPCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.27% for OPCH’s stock, with a -13.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The public float for OPCH is 168.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPCH on May 11, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

OPCH) stock’s latest price update

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH)’s stock price has dropped by -1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 27.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to OPCH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

OPCH Trading at -14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH fell by -17.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.90. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw -10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Bavaro Michael, who sale 6,148 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Mar 10. After this action, Bavaro Michael now owns 21,549 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $193,327 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Option Care Health Inc., sale 15,475,166 shares at $30.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 10,771,926 shares at $468,897,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.