Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has gone up by 29.17% for the week, with a 59.29% rise in the past month and a 44.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.13% for NVOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.57% for NVOS’s stock, with a -65.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NVOS is at -0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 30.70% of that float. The average trading volume for NVOS on May 11, 2023 was 22.04M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.27 in comparison to its previous close of 0.17, however, the company has experienced a 29.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVOS Trading at 42.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.81%, as shares surge +59.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +29.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1361. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.