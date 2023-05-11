Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has seen a -0.42% decrease in the past week, with a 3.99% gain in the past month, and a -17.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for NCLH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for NCLH’s stock, with a -2.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NCLH is at 2.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NCLH is $16.13, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for NCLH is 419.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.95% of that float. The average trading volume for NCLH on May 11, 2023 was 14.72M shares.

The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) has decreased by -0.21 when compared to last closing price of 14.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Norwegian Cruise Line Misses Earnings Estimates and Offers Lackluster Guidance

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCLH reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for NCLH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to NCLH, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

NCLH Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.41. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw 15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Del Rio Frank J, who sale 58,072 shares at the price of $18.33 back on Nov 15. After this action, Del Rio Frank J now owns 0 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,064,639 using the latest closing price.

Kempa Mark, the EVP & CFO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 25,000 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Kempa Mark is holding 197,651 shares at $463,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.49 for the present operating margin

-1.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at -46.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.24. Equity return is now at value -467.00, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 20,774.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.52. Total debt to assets is 76.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19,271.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.