Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Nokia Oyj (NOK) has seen a 0.49% increase in the past week, with a -16.56% drop in the past month, and a -12.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for NOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.90% for NOK’s stock, with a -13.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for NOK is 5.57B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOK on May 11, 2023 was 16.94M shares.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.25 in relation to its previous close of 4.07. However, the company has experienced a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

NOK Trading at -10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.