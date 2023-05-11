NICE Ltd. (NICE): A Technical Analysis

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NICE Ltd. (NICE) is $266.85, which is $82.92 above the current market price. The public float for NICE is 63.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NICE on May 11, 2023 was 340.89K shares.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE)’s stock price has dropped by -3.63 in relation to previous closing price of 190.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NICE’s Market Performance

NICE Ltd. (NICE) has experienced a -3.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.97% drop in the past month, and a -17.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for NICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.88% for NICE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NICE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NICE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NICE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $227 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NICE reach a price target of $236. The rating they have provided for NICE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NICE, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

NICE Trading at -12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICE fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.67. In addition, NICE Ltd. saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+68.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NICE Ltd. stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on NICE Ltd. (NICE), the company’s capital structure generated 25.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NICE Ltd. (NICE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.