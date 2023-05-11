Navigating the Volatility of Bird Global Inc.’s (BRDS) Stock

In the past week, BRDS stock has gone up by 13.19%, with a monthly decline of -21.09% and a quarterly plunge of -34.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.55% for Bird Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for BRDS’s stock, with a -49.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is $0.40, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for BRDS is 218.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRDS on May 11, 2023 was 17.70M shares.

The stock of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) has increased by 7.07 when compared to last closing price of 0.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS rose by +13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1494. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from Ryan Philip Keebler, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Mar 29. After this action, Ryan Philip Keebler now owns 250,000 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $12,000 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Philip Keebler, the Director of Bird Global Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Ryan Philip Keebler is holding 200,000 shares at $25,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Equity return is now at value -278.00, with -101.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.