Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) by analysts is $1.67, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for MMAT is 267.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.95% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of MMAT was 11.51M shares.

The stock of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) has decreased by -1.37 when compared to last closing price of 0.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT’s stock has risen by 14.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.54% and a quarterly drop of -76.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.41% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for MMAT’s stock, with a -76.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -44.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -43.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT rose by +14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2122. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -81.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from RICE KENNETH L JR, who sale 18,454 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 13. After this action, RICE KENNETH L JR now owns 21,103 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $11,626 using the latest closing price.

Waldern Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Meta Materials Inc., sale 17,372 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Waldern Jonathan is holding 14,274 shares at $10,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -775.50. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.