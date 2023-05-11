Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -27.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MESA is 2.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MESA is $2.33, which is $1.83 above the current price. The public float for MESA is 34.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MESA on May 11, 2023 was 314.31K shares.

MESA’s Market Performance

The stock of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has seen a -27.54% decrease in the past week, with a -37.24% drop in the past month, and a -51.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for MESA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.24% for MESA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MESA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MESA reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for MESA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MESA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

MESA Trading at -38.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.04%, as shares sank -34.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA fell by -27.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw -1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. stands at -34.40. The total capital return value is set at -1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.34. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), the company’s capital structure generated 205.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 49.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.