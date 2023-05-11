Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Stock Faces 3.35% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has seen a 1.69% increase in the past week, with a -3.55% drop in the past month, and a -31.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for MPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for MPW’s stock, with a -28.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Right Now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) by analysts is $11.64, which is $3.34 above the current market price. The public float for MPW is 593.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.79% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of MPW was 16.45M shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.48 in comparison to its previous close of 8.39, however, the company has experienced a 1.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/23 that Big Hospital Property Owner Expects Earnings Hit

Analysts’ Opinion of MPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MPW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MPW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPW reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MPW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MPW, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

MPW Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPW rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, Medical Properties Trust Inc. saw -24.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.05 for the present operating margin

+75.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stands at +58.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), the company’s capital structure generated 120.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 52.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.