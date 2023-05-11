Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) has surged by 27.04 when compared to previous closing price of 28.00, but the company has seen a 36.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) by analysts is $33.00, which is -$5.24 below the current market price. The public float for MAXN is 22.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.95% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of MAXN was 973.27K shares.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN stock saw an increase of 36.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.78% and a quarterly increase of 86.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.19% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.29% for MAXN stock, with a simple moving average of 64.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MAXN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MAXN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

MAXN Trading at 35.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +21.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +31.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.69. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw 121.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.69 for the present operating margin

-4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -25.23. The total capital return value is set at -38.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.47. Equity return is now at value -184.70, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,059.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.38. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 932.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.