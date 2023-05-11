Marqeta Inc. (MQ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MQ is $6.32, which is $2.29 above than the current price. The public float for MQ is 473.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. The average trading volume of MQ on May 11, 2023 was 6.98M shares.

MQ) stock’s latest price update

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.26 in relation to its previous close of 4.23. However, the company has experienced a 6.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/11/22 that Marqeta Stock Is Sinking. The CEO Is Stepping Down.

MQ’s Market Performance

Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has seen a 6.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.28% gain in the past month and a -29.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for MQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.86% for MQ’s stock, with a -31.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MQ reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MQ stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to MQ, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

MQ Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Marqeta Inc. saw -27.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from Weissman Seth R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Jun 15. After this action, Weissman Seth R now owns 6,157 shares of Marqeta Inc., valued at $950,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.85 for the present operating margin

-13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc. stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc. (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.