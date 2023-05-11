Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for LTRY is 22.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of LTRY was 398.13K shares.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTRY’s Market Performance

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has experienced a 17.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.82% rise in the past month, and a -2.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.23% for LTRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.55% for LTRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRY stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRY in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

LTRY Trading at 17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.08%, as shares surge +27.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY rose by +17.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4385. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 185.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+34.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -16.19. The total capital return value is set at 10.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.21.

Based on Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.