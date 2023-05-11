Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LYG is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LYG is $3.13, which is $0.82 above the current price. The public float for LYG is 16.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYG on May 11, 2023 was 13.06M shares.

LYG) stock’s latest price update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG)'s stock price has plunge by 0.00% in relation to previous closing price of 2.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LYG’s Market Performance

LYG’s stock has risen by 1.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.35% and a quarterly drop of -11.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Lloyds Banking Group plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for LYG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.60% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw 4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.