Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.53 compared to its previous closing price of 3.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for KRBP is 0.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of KRBP on May 11, 2023 was 296.70K shares.

KRBP’s Market Performance

The stock of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has seen a -20.66% decrease in the past week, with a 25.30% rise in the past month, and a -31.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.47% for KRBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for KRBP’s stock, with a -44.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRBP Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.47%, as shares surge +18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP fell by -20.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw -24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

Equity return is now at value -238.10, with -158.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.