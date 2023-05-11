KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has decreased by -4.12 when compared to last closing price of 9.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is above average at 5.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KeyCorp (KEY) is $14.43, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 931.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEY on May 11, 2023 was 26.63M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

The stock of KeyCorp (KEY) has seen a -2.20% decrease in the past week, with a -23.92% drop in the past month, and a -52.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for KEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.02% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -44.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to KEY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -26.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -22.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, KeyCorp saw -46.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Paine Andrew J III, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $9.78 back on May 03. After this action, Paine Andrew J III now owns 335,414 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $733,500 using the latest closing price.

Hipple Richard J, the Director of KeyCorp, purchase 2,200 shares at $10.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Hipple Richard J is holding 68,374 shares at $23,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KeyCorp (KEY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.