Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, KSPN stock has gone up by 51.35%, with a monthly gain of 33.33% and a quarterly surge of 11.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.08% for Kaspien Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.15% for KSPN’s stock, with a -33.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) by analysts is $2.00, The public float for KSPN is 2.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of KSPN was 165.76K shares.

KSPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) has jumped by 24.89 compared to previous close of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 51.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KSPN Trading at 31.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.80%, as shares surge +22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSPN rose by +51.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7068. In addition, Kaspien Holdings Inc. saw 51.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSPN starting from Simpson Tom, who sale 33,616 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Dec 30. After this action, Simpson Tom now owns 0 shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc., valued at $18,395 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Tom, the Director of Kaspien Holdings Inc., sale 47,000 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Simpson Tom is holding 16,000 shares at $31,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.03 for the present operating margin

+18.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaspien Holdings Inc. stands at -14.85. Equity return is now at value -537.10, with -40.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.