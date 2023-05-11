Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 161.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that J&J Prices Consumer Unit IPO at $22 a Share

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for JNJ is 2.60B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNJ on May 11, 2023 was 7.88M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

The stock of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has seen a -0.75% decrease in the past week, with a -1.59% drop in the past month, and a -1.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for JNJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for JNJ’s stock, with a -2.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $164 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $161. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to JNJ, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

JNJ Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.35. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Swanson James D., who sale 1,062 shares at the price of $154.66 back on Mar 06. After this action, Swanson James D. now owns 9,215 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $164,199 using the latest closing price.

Wolk Joseph J, the Exec VP, CFO of Johnson & Johnson, sale 14,781 shares at $179.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wolk Joseph J is holding 35,812 shares at $2,654,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.