Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has increased by 2.65 when compared to last closing price of 5.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69.

The public float for ITUB is 5.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITUB on May 11, 2023 was 30.91M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen a 10.14% increase in the past week, with a 7.17% rise in the past month, and a 8.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.55% for ITUB’s stock, with a 11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 16.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.