Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is $2.13, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for ISPO is 52.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISPO on May 11, 2023 was 216.16K shares.

ISPO) stock’s latest price update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO)’s stock price has plunge by 47.63relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 45.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ISPO’s Market Performance

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has experienced a 45.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.70% rise in the past month, and a -17.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.88% for ISPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.58% for ISPO stock, with a simple moving average of -43.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISPO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ISPO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to ISPO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

ISPO Trading at 17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.52%, as shares surge +20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO rose by +45.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8087. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Kallery David S, who purchase 36,000 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Sep 12. After this action, Kallery David S now owns 218,500 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $103,597 using the latest closing price.

Handler Brent L, the Chief Executive Officer of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 73,466 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Handler Brent L is holding 860,249 shares at $255,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.85 for the present operating margin

+32.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspirato Incorporated stands at -6.96. The total capital return value is set at -26.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -156.10, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,407.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.01. Total debt to assets is 65.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 181.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.