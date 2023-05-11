Inpixon (INPX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, INPX stock has gone down by -9.68%, with a monthly decline of -1.94% and a quarterly plunge of -69.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.93% for Inpixon. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.82% for INPX’s stock, with a -92.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INPX is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INPX is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 17.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INPX on May 11, 2023 was 6.38M shares.

INPX stock's latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX Trading at -36.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.39%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4548. In addition, Inpixon saw -81.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -163.70, with -75.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inpixon (INPX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.