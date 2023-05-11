Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Stock Observes 21.48% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has seen a -15.93% decrease in the past week, with a 29.71% gain in the past month, and a -2.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.37% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.20% for IMMX’s stock, with a 21.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMMX is $11.00, which is $8.73 above than the current price. The public float for IMMX is 5.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.23% of that float. The average trading volume of IMMX on May 11, 2023 was 196.75K shares.

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 2.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMMX Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares surge +22.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX fell by -19.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 907,700 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 5,200 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 81,316 shares at $4,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -46.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.