iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMBI is 2.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is $1.50, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for IMBI is 24.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On May 11, 2023, IMBI’s average trading volume was 227.45K shares.

IMBI) stock’s latest price update

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 82.50 in relation to its previous close of 0.19. However, the company has experienced a 58.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMBI’s Market Performance

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has experienced a 58.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.62% drop in the past month, and a -58.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.96% for IMBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.17% for IMBI’s stock, with a -51.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMBI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMBI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMBI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IMBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2019.

IMBI Trading at -25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.21%, as shares sank -18.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMBI rose by +58.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2992. In addition, iMedia Brands Inc. saw -46.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMBI starting from Lalo Eyal, who purchase 390,880 shares at the price of $3.07 back on May 11. After this action, Lalo Eyal now owns 2,223,317 shares of iMedia Brands Inc., valued at $1,200,002 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Michael, the Director of iMedia Brands Inc., purchase 195,440 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Friedman Michael is holding 1,182,063 shares at $600,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.76 for the present operating margin

+32.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for iMedia Brands Inc. stands at -12.86. Equity return is now at value -74.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.