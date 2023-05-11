Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for HYMC is at 1.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HYMC is $13.00, The public float for HYMC is 155.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.37% of that float. The average trading volume for HYMC on May 11, 2023 was 5.49M shares.

HYMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) has decreased by -3.03 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HYMC’s Market Performance

HYMC’s stock has fallen by -3.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.73% and a quarterly drop of -20.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.18% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.66% for HYMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -29.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4120. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from Jennings Rebecca, who purchase 11,940 shares at the price of $0.42 back on May 03. After this action, Jennings Rebecca now owns 11,940 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $5,009 using the latest closing price.

GARRETT DIANE R, the President and CEO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 12,700 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that GARRETT DIANE R is holding 2,193,076 shares at $5,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.97 for the present operating margin

-62.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -183.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.