Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.24 in relation to its previous close of 9.80. However, the company has experienced a -4.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11.

The average price predicted for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) by analysts is $12.92, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of HBAN was 21.45M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN’s stock has seen a -4.87% decrease for the week, with a -15.96% drop in the past month and a -37.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.03% for HBAN’s stock, with a -29.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HBAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

HBAN Trading at -17.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.80. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -32.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Wasserman Zachary Jacob, who sale 98,608 shares at the price of $10.25 back on May 03. After this action, Wasserman Zachary Jacob now owns 188,767 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,010,574 using the latest closing price.

Phelan Kenneth J, the Director of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, purchase 20,000 shares at $10.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Phelan Kenneth J is holding 89,285 shares at $216,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.