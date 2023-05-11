Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) is 36.55x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUDI is 4.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.53% of that float. On May 11, 2023, HUDI’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

HUDI) stock’s latest price update

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI)’s stock price has plunge by 16.48relation to previous closing price of 4.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUDI’s Market Performance

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has seen a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 56.34% gain in the past month and a 3.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 34.39% for HUDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.85% for HUDI stock, with a simple moving average of -59.95% for the last 200 days.

HUDI Trading at 40.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.36%, as shares surge +65.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUDI rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. saw 4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.82 for the present operating margin

+14.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stands at +2.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 25.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.