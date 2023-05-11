Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 69.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11.

The public float for HZNP is 223.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of HZNP was 1.73M shares.

HZNP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) has plunged by -0.43 when compared to previous closing price of 110.40, but the company has seen a -0.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/13/22 that M&A Could Recover Next Year. These Stocks Could Benefit.

HZNP’s Market Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has experienced a -0.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month, and a 0.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.79% for HZNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for HZNP stock, with a simple moving average of 20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZNP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HZNP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HZNP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $74 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HZNP, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

HZNP Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZNP fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.19. In addition, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company saw -3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZNP starting from Pasternak Andy, who sale 27,129 shares at the price of $113.03 back on Jan 17. After this action, Pasternak Andy now owns 56,338 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, valued at $3,066,323 using the latest closing price.

Cox Aaron, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, sale 36,148 shares at $113.17 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Cox Aaron is holding 277 shares at $4,090,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZNP

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.