Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HLP is 11.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLP on May 11, 2023 was 448.01K shares.

HLP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) has jumped by 7.69 compared to previous close of 2.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 18.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.32% for Hongli Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.28% for HLP’s stock, with a -26.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLP Trading at -26.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.50%, as shares sank -28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLP fell by -12.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Hongli Group Inc. saw -28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.