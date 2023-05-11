Home  »  Trending   »  Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) vs. Its Peers: A Compariso...

Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HLP is 11.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLP on May 11, 2023 was 448.01K shares.

HLP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) has jumped by 7.69 compared to previous close of 2.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 18.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.32% for Hongli Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.28% for HLP’s stock, with a -26.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLP Trading at -26.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.50%, as shares sank -28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLP fell by -12.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Hongli Group Inc. saw -28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

