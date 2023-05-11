Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA)’s stock price has dropped by -17.32 in relation to previous closing price of 0.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is $3.25, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for HEPA is 76.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HEPA on May 11, 2023 was 164.56K shares.

HEPA’s Market Performance

HEPA stock saw a decrease of -17.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.84% for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.58% for HEPA’s stock, with a -11.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HEPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2020.

HEPA Trading at -26.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -30.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPA fell by -17.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6955. In addition, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 77.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPA

Equity return is now at value -70.80, with -58.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.