HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 68.33. However, the company has seen a -0.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) by analysts is $72.57, which is $12.12 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of HDB was 1.51M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a -0.94% decrease in the past week, with a -2.70% drop in the past month, and a 0.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for HDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for HDB’s stock, with a 3.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HDB Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.08. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +30.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.47. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

