HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 68.33. However, the company has seen a -0.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) by analysts is $72.57, which is $12.12 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of HDB was 1.51M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a -0.94% decrease in the past week, with a -2.70% drop in the past month, and a 0.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for HDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for HDB’s stock, with a 3.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HDB Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.08. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.47. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.