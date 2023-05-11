Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Stock: A SWOT Ana...

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is $30.00, which is $22.7 above the current market price. The public float for GFAI is 1.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFAI on May 11, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

GFAI) stock’s latest price update

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.32 compared to its previous closing price of 8.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 43.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI’s stock has risen by 43.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -55.73% and a quarterly drop of -66.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.69% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.38% for GFAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.21% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -34.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.87%, as shares sank -76.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +43.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.54. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 43.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -36.20 for the present operating margin
  • +3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -53.85. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

