Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has decreased by -1.15 when compared to last closing price of 36.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is above average at 13.73x. The 36-month beta value for FCX is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FCX is $46.23, which is $10.43 above than the current price. The public float for FCX is 1.42B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of FCX on May 11, 2023 was 12.77M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX’s stock has seen a -0.25% decrease for the week, with a -11.73% drop in the past month and a -15.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.14% for FCX’s stock, with a 0.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to FCX, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

FCX Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.79. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw -4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Mikes Ellie L., who sale 11,678 shares at the price of $43.17 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mikes Ellie L. now owns 32,333 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $504,117 using the latest closing price.

Currault Douglas N. II, the Senior VP & General Counsel of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $40.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Currault Douglas N. II is holding 136,432 shares at $3,018,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.36 for the present operating margin

+34.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at +14.83. The total capital return value is set at 22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.19. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32. Total debt to assets is 21.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.