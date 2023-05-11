Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) is $1.03, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for EVLO is 106.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVLO on May 11, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

EVLO) stock’s latest price update

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVLO’s Market Performance

EVLO’s stock has risen by 10.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.58% and a quarterly drop of -85.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 73.53% for Evelo Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.24% for EVLO’s stock, with a -90.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLO reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for EVLO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EVLO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

EVLO Trading at -44.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 73.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLO rose by +10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1467. In addition, Evelo Biosciences Inc. saw -91.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLO starting from Bodmer Mark, who sale 68,014 shares at the price of $0.13 back on May 08. After this action, Bodmer Mark now owns 285,128 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc., valued at $8,536 using the latest closing price.

McHale Duncan, the Chief Medical Officer of Evelo Biosciences Inc., sale 66,730 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that McHale Duncan is holding 97,516 shares at $8,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLO

The total capital return value is set at -195.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.