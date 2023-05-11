Euronav NV (EURN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has increased by 5.03 when compared to last closing price of 15.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Right Now?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EURN is $21.61, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 84.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for EURN on May 11, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN’s stock has seen a 6.24% increase for the week, with a -3.11% drop in the past month and a 0.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for Euronav NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EURN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for EURN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

EURN Trading at -3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.77. In addition, Euronav NV saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Euronav NV (EURN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.