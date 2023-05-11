Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is above average at 10.40x. The 36-month beta value for EPD is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EPD is $32.21, which is $6.35 above than the current price. The public float for EPD is 1.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume of EPD on May 11, 2023 was 4.45M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 25.52, but the company has seen a 0.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EPD’s Market Performance

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has seen a 0.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.45% decline in the past month and a -0.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for EPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.34% for EPD’s stock, with a 0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EPD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

EPD Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.31. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 11,950 shares at the price of $25.15 back on Mar 20. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 2,491,895 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $300,542 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 3,985 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 70,731 shares at $100,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.