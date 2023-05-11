Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is $5.23, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for EXK is 188.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXK on May 11, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

EXK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has decreased by -14.05 when compared to last closing price of 4.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXK’s Market Performance

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has seen a -12.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.86% decline in the past month and a 10.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for EXK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.41% for EXK’s stock, with a 6.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK fell by -12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+16.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.