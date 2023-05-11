Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) by analysts is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 10.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of DXF was 3.38M shares.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF’s stock has fallen by -23.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 115.10% and a quarterly rise of 28.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 68.25% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.03% for DXF’s stock, with a -6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at 55.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 68.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.33%, as shares surge +139.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -23.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1846. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw 30.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-518.91 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -498.29. The total capital return value is set at -19.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.60.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -43.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.