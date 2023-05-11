DraftKings Inc. (DKNG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is $26.84, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 436.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on May 11, 2023 was 13.28M shares.

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has decreased by -0.21 when compared to last closing price of 24.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/05/23 that Why DraftKings CEO Jason Robins isn’t celebrating the company’s big year: ‘I’ll gloat when I’m dead.’

DKNG’s Market Performance

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen a 10.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.76% gain in the past month and a 37.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for DKNG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.55% for DKNG’s stock, with a 48.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $18 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DKNG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 23.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +31.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 113.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Kalish Matthew, who sale 369,420 shares at the price of $24.32 back on May 08. After this action, Kalish Matthew now owns 2,754,910 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $8,984,294 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $24.34 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Robins Jason is holding 5,759,019 shares at $4,868,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Equity return is now at value -99.00, with -36.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.