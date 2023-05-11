DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) has dropped by -9.33 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DOYU is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOYU is $9.03, which is $0.59 above than the current price. The public float for DOYU is 306.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume of DOYU on May 11, 2023 was 698.56K shares.

DOYU’s Market Performance

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has seen a -15.00% decrease in the past week, with a -17.93% drop in the past month, and a -41.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for DOYU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.38% for DOYU’s stock, with a -25.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOYU reach a price target of $1.10, previously predicting the price at $1.55. The rating they have provided for DOYU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DOYU, setting the target price at $1.20 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

DOYU Trading at -18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -15.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU fell by -15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0901. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -32.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at -1.06. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In summary, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.