Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has increased by 8.05 compared to its previous closing price of 79.59. However, the company has seen a 30.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) by analysts is $98.03, which is $11.33 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 265.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.75% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of DDOG was 5.45M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stock saw an increase of 30.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.61% and a quarterly increase of 4.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for Datadog Inc. (DDOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.01% for DDOG’s stock, with a 6.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 18th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to DDOG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at 24.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +28.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +30.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.31. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Agarwal Amit, who sale 151,900 shares at the price of $77.73 back on May 08. After this action, Agarwal Amit now owns 280,144 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $11,807,598 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 85,637 shares at $77.10 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 355,138 shares at $6,602,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.