CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has gone up by 10.30% for the week, with a 8.33% rise in the past month and a -30.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.32% for CTMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.70% for CTMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is $2.53, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for CTMX is 65.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTMX on May 11, 2023 was 829.65K shares.

The stock price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) has jumped by 5.81 compared to previous close of 1.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTMX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTMX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CTMX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.60 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTMX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for CTMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTMX, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

CTMX Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX rose by +10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6685. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. saw 13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from Jones Elaine V, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Mar 29. After this action, Jones Elaine V now owns 5,142 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,750 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Sean A., the CEO of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,121 shares at $1.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that McCarthy Sean A. is holding 388,821 shares at $13,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.13 for the present operating margin

+88.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stands at -186.82. Equity return is now at value -666.30, with -38.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.