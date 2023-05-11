Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) by analysts is $18.06, which is -$1.42 below the current market price. The public float for CRSR is 97.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CRSR was 368.67K shares.

CRSR) stock’s latest price update

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR)’s stock price has soared by 9.22 in relation to previous closing price of 17.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/14/21 that Novavax, AMC, Orphazyme, Corsair Gaming: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

CRSR’s Market Performance

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) has seen a 10.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.66% gain in the past month and a 26.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for CRSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.25% for CRSR’s stock, with a 23.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for CRSR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRSR, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

CRSR Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR rose by +11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw 40.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from La Thi L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Apr 03. After this action, La Thi L now owns 231,840 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc., valued at $90,712 using the latest closing price.

Potter Michael G, the Chief Financial Officer of Corsair Gaming Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Potter Michael G is holding 58,873 shares at $172,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.95 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at -4.43. The total capital return value is set at -5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.91. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.12. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.