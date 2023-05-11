Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA)’s stock price has increased by 8.02 compared to its previous closing price of 95.64. However, the company has seen a 15.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Right Now?

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is $128.67, which is $22.4 above the current market price. The public float for CPA is 28.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPA on May 11, 2023 was 377.59K shares.

CPA’s Market Performance

CPA stock saw an increase of 15.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.54% and a quarterly increase of 13.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.84% for CPA stock, with a simple moving average of 25.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CPA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $132 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPA reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for CPA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CPA, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

CPA Trading at 14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPA rose by +16.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.54. In addition, Copa Holdings S.A. saw 24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.19 for the present operating margin

+26.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copa Holdings S.A. stands at +11.74. The total capital return value is set at 14.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.46. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), the company’s capital structure generated 112.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.00. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.