Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has gone up by 0.87% for the week, with a -0.91% drop in the past month and a -1.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.54% for STZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for STZ’s stock, with a -3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by analysts is $257.66, which is $34.7 above the current market price. The public float for STZ is 149.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of STZ was 1.06M shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 226.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Constellation Brands Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Dividend Boost

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $265 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STZ reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for STZ stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to STZ, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

STZ Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.76. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc. saw -3.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Carey Kaneenat Kristann, who sale 978 shares at the price of $250.81 back on Nov 30. After this action, Carey Kaneenat Kristann now owns 1,004 shares of Constellation Brands Inc., valued at $245,292 using the latest closing price.

Sabia James A. Jr., the EVP & Pres. Beer of Constellation Brands Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $250.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Sabia James A. Jr. is holding 27,102 shares at $1,042,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.62 for the present operating margin

+50.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc. stands at -0.75. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.