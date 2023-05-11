Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SBS is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBS is $12.74, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for SBS on May 11, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has increased by 4.30 when compared to last closing price of 9.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS’s Market Performance

SBS’s stock has risen by 8.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly drop of -1.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.58% for SBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.85% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.