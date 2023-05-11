Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has surged by 4.04 when compared to previous closing price of 60.21, but the company has seen a 29.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/05/23 that Coinbase Tries Novel Defense in SEC Fight

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $69.78, which is $7.63 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 178.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COIN on May 11, 2023 was 18.56M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN’s stock has seen a 29.18% increase for the week, with a -10.76% drop in the past month and a -9.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.75% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $65 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to COIN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

COIN Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +29.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.42. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 77.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,730 shares at the price of $56.56 back on May 08. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $1,681,491 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 29,730 shares at $55.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $1,649,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.