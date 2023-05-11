CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CNEY is 26.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume for CNEY on May 11, 2023 was 949.08K shares.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CNEY stock saw an increase of -0.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.75% and a quarterly increase of -55.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.21% for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for CNEY’s stock, with a -83.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2033. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -73.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.